Disability Resource Symposium expanding to Ottawa County

The Disability Resource Symposium connects families and caregivers who have been impacted by disabilities to resources across West Michigan. As disability is a spectrum, the Symposium aims to have different services available for varying levels of autism spectrum disorder, transitioning to adult care, mental health resources, driver's ed, housing, workforce training, and more.

The Symposium is expanding to Ottawa County after serving Kent County for the past three years and will host an inaugural event at Fair Haven Church in Hudsonville on Saturday, September 26 from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. It is free to attend with sponsorship opportunities available at different tier levels.

Disability Resource Symposium Ottawa County organizers Tory White and Betsy Binish sat down with Todd to talk about the expansion and how this impacts Ottawa County families.

Fair Haven Church is located at 2900 Baldwin St. Visit disabilityresourcesymposium.com for more information.

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