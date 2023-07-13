Directions Unlimited Bowling keeps kids engaged, busy, and builds relationships

Back in 1982, Grand Rapids giant Harrison Jones Jr. started a youth bowling league to keep kids busy, engaged, and out of trouble. Now in 2023, Directions Unlimited is still going strong run by that man's son, Kamani Jones Sr., and their team is doing amazing things for the youth in the West Michigan community.

Kamani Jones Sr., Kamani Jones Jr., and Kingston Jones joined the Fox 17 Morning mix to share the impressive accomplishments made by their team. Including a national championship win in Atlanta in the spring.

Directions Unlimited bowling season takes place from September- May. They play at AMF Eastbrook on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. plus 4-6 tournaments a year.

Membership is $10 per week, plus a one-time sanctioned fee for USBC youth bowlers.

Stay up to date on their events and tournaments on facebook.com/awesomebowlers.