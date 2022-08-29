Watch Now
Diocese of Grand Rapids encourages kids to enroll in Catholic Schools

Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 10:35:46-04

School bells are ringing across the state, including those in Catholic Schools in West Michigan.

Dave Faber, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, shares the latest happenings in these schools and how kids can enroll.

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids is home to 31 learning communities serving more than 6,000 school students of all grades throughout West Michigan. Their schools inspire young people to grow in Catholic faith and grace, achieve more in school and in life, develop creativity and character, and feel welcomed and cherished for their unique gifts.

To learn more about Catholic Schools and what they have to offer, visit catholicschools4u.org or call (616)-551-4743.

