Dinks & Dingers is the premier destination for socializing and pickleball

There is no denying it, pickleball is a hot sport for all ages, with thousands signing up for leagues and games around the country. Now, a new social club is open in Kentwood, bringing indoor and outdoor pickleball and Wiffle ball for anyone to enjoy.

At Dinks and Dingers, people can join a league, take lessons, or book a private court, for whatever patrons need for their playing level. Walk-ins are welcome for all games, plus there are equipment rentals.

Then once people are done playing, they can eat, drink and socialize at the American Fare restaurant. The restaurant features other social games like shuffleboard, ping pong, or cornhole.

Dinks and Dingers is located at 5080 Broadmoor.

Learn more by visiting dinksanddingers.com.