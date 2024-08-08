DeVries Jewelers showcases wedding band and engagement ring trends for 2024-25

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A couple's wedding journey almost always starts with a ring and it is the one part of the big day that is kept with a bride and groom forever. It’s a decision that’s not only significant to the couple but a piece that will stand the test of time.

DeVries Jewelers has over 120 years of experience in helping couples find the right ring, at the right price. Paul DeVries is the 5th generation owner of DeVries Jewelers in Grand Rapids, and he joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to show off the 2024 trends in wedding bands.

DeVries Jewelers will also be moving to a new location in November, at 433 Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

To browse their selection of rings, create a custom order, or learn more about their services, visit devriesjewelers.com or call (616)-454-6892.

