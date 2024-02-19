Detroit Institute of Arts honors Black cinema in new exhibit, "Regeneration"

Detroit Institute of Arts is honoring the legacy of African American filmmakers and actors from the dawn of cinema through the Golden Age, and into the modern day in a brand new exhibit.

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971 is inspired by and named after an independent 1923 all-Black cast movie. Regeneration seeks to revive lost or forgotten films, filmmakers, and performers for a contemporary audience. The exhibit highlights the agency many Black artists asserted in their respective crafts despite the challenges of systemic racism, revealing their tenacity, immense talent, and unwavering commitment to creative expression.

Regeneration includes historical photographs, costumes, props, posters, and interactive elements with significant contemporary artworks by artists including Glenn Ligon, Gary Simmons, and Kara Walker.

Objects and ephemera, newsreels and home movies, excerpts from narrative films and documentaries, and a selection of fully restored, rarely seen films amplify African American contributions to defining cinema in the United States.

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971 will be at the Detroit Institute of Arts now through June 23.

Learn more about this exhibit and others at dia.org.