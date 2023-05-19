Deos Contemporary Ballet opens "AWAKEN Series 23" on May 27 & 28

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Deos Contemporary Ballet is a professional company known for creating brand-new, world premieres for its performances. Created in 2018, Deos Ballet announced last fall that its fifth season would be its first year-round season with four full productions. Deos employs six professional dancers regularly and contracts additional dancers from professional companies across the US when needed for a show. Deos Ballet’s exponential growth with this first season has included collaborative performances with local musicians and the GRAM, performances at festivals including the Grand Rapids Ballet Summer Festival and BEARINGS in Detroit, and a string of sold-out shows in March. That growth has inspired a big move – the company will perform on the beautiful stage at St. Cecilia Music Center at the end of May, so larger audiences can enjoy Deos shows.

Many may not realize just how much research goes into creating new ballets. Artistic Director Tess Sinke has spent years building “Art of Gold”, a work featuring the life and work of abstract artist Gustav Klimt. The end product of the work includes elaborate set design, lighting, and costuming. While the company continues to grow towards realizing that huge goal, it continues to build the ballet by presenting excerpts. By breaking the ballet down into small pieces, Deos enjoys feedback from the audience along the path to the full work. “Water Serpents,” a contemporary ballet performed ‘en pointe’ and based on the Klimt painting by the same name, will premiere during AWAKEN Series 23 at St. Cecilia May 27-28.

If you want to see a refreshing take on ballet, come see Deos Contemporary Ballet at AWAKEN Series 23 this Memorial Day weekend at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Tickets cost $35 each, and performances take place May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit deosballet.com.