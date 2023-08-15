DeGraaf Interiors wants to thank teachers with their Teacher Remnants Giveaway

It's estimated that up to 90 percent of teachers spend their own money to prepare their classrooms for school, with many shelling out between $500 and $1000.

Degraaf Interiors wants to help out educators in West Michigan, something they've been doing for more than a decade, with their Teachers Remnant Giveaway on August 15.

Teachers can bring their ID to DeGraaf's Jenison Warehouse, and take whatever materials are available for their classroom. The event is first come, first serve, so once items are gone, they're gone.

The giveaway will take place at 2169 Center Industrial Ct in Jenison from 2-5 p.m.

Learn more by visiting degraafinteriors.com.