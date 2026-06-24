DeGraaf Interiors use a variety of trades to complete home remodels

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DeGraaf Interiors is West Michigan's premiere, family-owned business that elevates a home's interior through their wide array of flooring and countertop selections.

The staff work with commercial businesses and homeowners to bring the best fit for the home. No custom design is too complicated for DeGraaf's team, and all installers work with project managers to complete projects in a timely manner.

Whether it is wool, woven, patterned, cut, or loop carpets, any home can have any carpet to fit the homeowners needs. DeGraaf also offer engineered wood to withstand Michigan weather and rubber flooring for those looking to build a home gym.

Right now, DeGraaf's Stars, Stripes, and Surprises sale is happening through July 31! Save on your carpet order with a Patriot Prize pickup in-store to see what deal can be unlocked with your carpet order.

Todd visited a home that was remodeled with DeGraaf's staff and spoke with Deb DeGraaf to learn more.

Visit degraafinteriors.com for more information.

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