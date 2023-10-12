DeGraaf Interiors shares a behind-the-scenes look at how they helped construct Studio A at Fox 17

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fox 17 has been enjoying the new look of Studio A with the new cameras, the new, lights, and the new graphics. One important part that our team needs to talk about is the brand-new flooring, provided and installed by DeGraaf Interiors.

DeGraaf Interiors specializes in flooring, countertops, and ceramic tile, making a home or business modern and trending in any style. Their experts joined Todd Chance in the brand-new studio to show a time-lapse and sneak peek of how they designed the flooring of Fox 17's Studio A.

Learn more about DeGraaf Interiors by heading online to degraafinteriors.com or giving them a call at (616)-209-4143.