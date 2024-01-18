DeGraaf Interiors offers upgrades that transform spaces in a big way

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

DeGraaf Interiors can help you make small changes that can make a big impact on the look of your home, condo, cabin, or living space. They continue to help set the standard for providing dedicated assistance to individuals and families when they make important design decisions. They specialize in flooring, countertops, and ceramic tile, making a home trendy not matter the style.

We recently paid a visit to a local condominium that had received all new flooring, Mohawk laminate vinyl, as well as tile work and a new tub in the bathroom and new trim and cabinetry in the kitchen from Sheets Construction and Remodeling. Take a look at the before and after photos to see the amazing transformation!

Learn more about DeGraaf Interiors by heading online to degraafinteriors.com or giving them a call at (616)-209-4143.