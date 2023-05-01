DeGraaf Interiors offers training to become a floor craftsman

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

DeGraaf Interiors continue to help set the standard for providing dedicated assistance to individuals and families when they make important decisions about their living environments. They specialize in flooring, countertops, and ceramic tile, making a home modern and trending in any style.

As an owner of a retail flooring store, Deb DeGraaf, knows the shortage of installation craftsmen is impacting her business. And she's stepping up to help. She joined us on the Morning Mix along with Scott Humphrey, the CEO of the World Floor Covering Association, to share more about a 5 week class where you can work with your hands, see the results of your work and make a good salary.

The class runs June 12 - July 18 in Jenison. They'll also provide financial assistance through their scholarship program for the class and find work. Class details HERE.

Learn more about DeGraaf Interiors by heading online to degraafinteriors.com or giving them a call at (616) 209-4143.