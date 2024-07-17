DeGraaf Interiors gives back to the community by lending their renovation skills to Gaslight Be Café

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

DeGraaf Interiors does a great job bringing new life into homes through their renovation projects across West Michigan. From floors to tile, to countertops, they’re experts who will transform a space into something stylish and functional.

However, another priority for DeGraaf is giving back to the community. The Fox 17 Morning Mix recently traveled to Gaslight Be Café, the location of their newest renovation project, and saw how they’re helping transform this non-profit.

