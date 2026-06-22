DeGraaf Interiors fits every home's design through flooring and countertops

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DeGraaf Interiors is West Michigan's premiere, family-owned business that elevates a home's interior through their wide array of flooring and countertop selections.

DeGraaf's staff work closely with their clients to bring custom designs for home remodels or new builds, working to install whatever carpet, ceramic, hardwood, laminate, or vinyl their clients ask for. All installers are certified and work with project managers to ensure that all installations are performed in a timely, efficient manner.

DeGraaf also offers countertop installation that include quartz and granite.

Right now, DeGraaf's Stars, Stripes, and Surprises sale is happening through July 31! Save on your carpet order with a Patriot Prize pickup in-store to see what deal can be unlocked with your carpet order.

Todd visited a home that was remodeled with DeGraaf's staff and spoke with Deb DeGraaf to learn more.

Visit degraafinteriors.com for more information.

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