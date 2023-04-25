Watch Now
DeGraaf Interiors can update your home with a variety of flooring options and beyond

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

DeGraaf Interiors continue to help set the standard for providing dedicated assistance to individuals and families when they make important decisions about their living environments. They specialize in flooring, countertops, and ceramic tile, making a home modern and trending in any style.

Learn more about DeGraaf Interiors by heading online to degraafinteriors.com or giving them a call at (616)-209-4143.

