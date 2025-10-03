Dégagé Ministries' Breaking Bread event returns for fifth year

"Dégagé" is a French word meaning, "to be at ease", and for over 50 years, Dégagé Ministries has been providing a place where those seeking food and housing insecurities are able to be at ease.

There are many ways the Ministry has been giving back to the community, and one of their many events, Breaking Bread, is a community farm-to-table community dinner, where guests can eat delicious, locally-sourced food, engage in fellowship, and more importantly, continue to give back to the Ministry to support their future endeavors.

This year's Breaking Bread dinner will take place Thursday, October 9 at the Fulton Street Farmers Market from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. The dinner is a five-course meal with food prepared from executive chefs at Grove and Sovengard.

Each ticket is $150 per plate, and all proceeds will go back to Dégagé. Availability is limited.

It was a full couch on the Morning Mix as Grove executive chef Devin Cook, Sovengard executive chef Rick Muschiana, Art of the Table owner Amy Ruis, and Dégagé Ministries' associate director of development Maddie Samuels discussed the event and its' growth over the years.

Visit degageministries.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

