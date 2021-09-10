Dean Transportation in need of bus drivers

There's a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, and Dean Transportation wants to do something about it. For those looking to get into the driver's seat and making the wheels on the bus go round and round, they're hiring drivers.

School bus drivers are the cornerstone of Dean Transportation's organization. Students, parents, and school partners all depend on drivers to provide safe, reliable, and efficient transportation, contributing to the success of schools and communities.

To become a bus driver, applicants must have a clean driving record and clean criminal history. For people who don't have any experience driving a bus, Dean Transportation will provide hands-on training to get a CDL.

They're looking for caring, upbeat, and professional drivers who want to make a difference in children’s lives by being a positive influence and often leaving a memorable mark on their lives for years to come.

Along with bus drivers, they're also hiring bus attendants, bus monitors, mechanics, and dispatchers.

To learn more about becoming a school bus driver, visit deandifference.com/careers.