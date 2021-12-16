Videos Day 5 of Holiday Delights: Butterscotch Brownies

Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 16, 2021

Ingredients:

1 cup Our Family® Whole Wheat Flour

1 stick melted unsalted butter

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 cup butterscotch chips Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8×8 square pan and line with parchment paper. In a medium bowl combine the butter, cocoa powder, and sugar. Stir until combined. Add in the eggs one at a time, mixing well in between additions. Then add in the vanilla extract. Stir in the flour and salt. Mix until just combined, making sure there are no dry spots but being careful not to over mix. Spread the mixture into the prepared pan then sprinkle with the butterscotch chips. Optional, if desired you can swirl a butterscotch syrup over the top. Bake for 20-22 minutes, or until it is just set in the center. Be careful to not overbake as it will dry out the brownies. Cool completely, then remove from the pan and cut into desired pieces. Find this holiday recipe and more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes. Holiday Delights is sponsored by Family Fare.

