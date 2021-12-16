Day 5 of Holiday Delights: Butterscotch Brownies

Ingredients:
- 1 cup Our Family® Whole Wheat Flour
- 1 stick melted unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup butterscotch chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Grease an 8×8 square pan and line with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl combine the butter, cocoa powder, and sugar. Stir until combined.
- Add in the eggs one at a time, mixing well in between additions. Then add in the vanilla extract.
- Stir in the flour and salt. Mix until just combined, making sure there are no dry spots but being careful not to over mix.
- Spread the mixture into the prepared pan then sprinkle with the butterscotch chips.
- Optional, if desired you can swirl a butterscotch syrup over the top.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes, or until it is just set in the center.
- Be careful to not overbake as it will dry out the brownies.
- Cool completely, then remove from the pan and cut into desired pieces.
Find this holiday recipe and more at ourfamilyfoods.com/recipes.
Holiday Delights is sponsored by Family Fare.