Ingredients

• 1 shot – Whipped Vodka

• 1 shot – Pink Champagne or Sparkling Rose

• 4oz – Cherry 7-up

• Cranberries for garnish

Instructions

1. in a glass with ice, combine all of the ingredients

2. stir and garnish with cranberries

