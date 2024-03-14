Davenport University launches bilingual degree program, Casa Latina

Davenport University launched a new bilingual degree program called Casa Latina, removing barriers and providing groundbreaking approaches to higher education.

Casa Latina utilizes bilingual methodology across the curriculum to help students become experts in their chosen fields, while also being professionally proficient in both English and Spanish. Degree programs include accounting, business administration, education, human resource management, health services administration, and technology project management.

They offer bilingual, bicultural student support and services in the language of preference. This includes admissions, financial aid, advising, counseling, bursars' services, tutoring, and library services.

Students can apply now for courses beginning in fall 2024.

Learn more at davenport.edu/casa-latina.