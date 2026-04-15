Dance PlayHouse hosting second annual performance gala

Dance PlayHouse is a dance company and school based in Grand Haven. Their classes are offered to dancers of all ages and abilities, including seniors and dancers with disabilities using a donation-based system, ensuring that performances and classes are accessible to everyone.

The studio's second annual performance gala will be held Saturday, April 18 at Central Park Place in Grand Haven. From 7 P.M. to 9 P.M., audiences will experience contemporary dance performances by Dance PlayHouse and other studios including CPR Dance: Inhale Movement, New Industry Dance based in South Bend, IN, and Emily Schwarz from the University of Michigan.

After the performances, there will be an opportunity to meet the performers, enjoy charcuterie and beverages, and participate in a silent auction.

Tickets for the event are donation-based, and all ages are welcome to attend.

Kelsey Lee, Founder and Executive Artistic Director for Dance PlayHouse and PlayHouse dancer and choreographer Lauren Sawson visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit danceplayhouse.com for more information and to reserve tickets.

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