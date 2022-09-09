"Winning at Home" by Dan Seaborn offers parents advice on how to tackle tough topics with kids

Parents need tools to help them navigate the pressures of raising children in the twenty-first century. Author, pastor, and speaker Dan Seaborn, in partnership with his team at Winning At Home, is offering answers in his new book, Winning at Home: Tackling the Topics that Confuse Kids and Scare Parents.

In his book, Seaborn addresses the myriad of hard-hitting topics that are often not addressed from the church pulpit for parents who are trying to raise children from a faith-based perspective.

Winning at Home is an ideal manual that allows parents and grandparents, alike, to jump straight to the section that addresses a current need or circumstance, making it a valuable resource for raising children ranging from school-aged into early adulthood.

Dan Seaborn, M.A., is the founder and president of Winning At Home, an organization with offices in Zeeland and Holland, Michigan, that supports marriages and families.