CURE International provides medical care for children in need overseas

For over 25 years, CURE International has operated a global network of children’s hospitals that provide compassionate, world-class medical care for one of the world’s most vulnerable and marginalized populations—children living with disabilities.

CURE International is based in Grand Rapids and has 8 hospitals across Africa and the Philippines. CURE specializes in providing orthopedic and reconstructive plastic surgical care so children can walk, run, and live normal lives. Through the generosity of donors, they’ve been able to provide over 300,000 surgical procedures, many for children who would otherwise have no other option just because they were born in countries that are under-resourced.

The only thing holding back the children they serve in Africa and Asia from living up to their God-given potential is a straightforward surgery for conditions like cleft lip and palate, clubfoot, or bowed legs. In America, babies are screened for many conditions in their infancy, and abnormalities are usually painlessly corrected. In Africa, however, conditions are often left to get worse as a child grows. This can cause significant developmental issues which can impact children not only physically, but emotionally and socially as well.

CURE International moved its headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids in 2021 to be closer to the Medical Mile. In addition to being a global hub for healthcare, Grand Rapids is also considered to be one of the most generous places in America.

Last week, the organization hosted its first-ever event in Grand Rapids called the Night to CURE, and they're thrilled to share that through the generosity of people, they were able to raise enough money to sponsor over 100 surgeries for children.

Learn more at CURE.org, where people can be introduced to patients, learn their stories, and see their specific needs.