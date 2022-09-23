CURE International provides free medical care to children overseas with treatable disabilities

The disparity of care for children in places like Africa or the Philippines is vastly different than what people can experience in the United States. Medical conditions rarely seen in the U.S. like club foot, cleft palate, and bowed legs are more common in other parts of the world.

For CURE International, it is their mission to provide care for these treatable disabilities so children can walk, play, and live normal lives. CURE International operates eight no-cost child's hospitals across Africa and the Philippines, and since 1996 has performed over 300,000 surgical procedures for many children who would otherwise have no other option.

CURE specializes in providing care for patients with treatable disabilities such as clubfoot, cleft palate, and bowed legs. In America, babies are screened for many conditions in their infancy. Abnormalities are quickly and usually painlessly corrected. In countries in Africa, however, conditions are often left to get worse as a child grows. This can cause significant developmental issues which can impact children not only physically, but emotionally and socially as well.

CURE works within the existing medical framework in a host country to not only reduce patient backlogs but also to train local doctors and nurses who can help support their country’s fledgling medical system. To date, CURE has helped train over 20,000 medical professionals since it was founded, allowing those 20,000 to treat patients and/or help train others.

Learn more at CURE.org, where people can be introduced to patients, learn their stories, and see their specific needs. Donations of any amount are very appreciated.

This segment is sponsored by CURE International.