Cultivate at KCAD brings free art and enrichment classes to kids this summer

Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University (KCAD) and the arts education organization Cultivate are teaming up to offer creative enrichment classes for kids, teens, and adults.

Cultivate at KCAD will launch this summer, with kids programming for ages 6-12, on the KCAD campus in downtown Grand Rapids.

Participating students will have the unique opportunity to explore and practice their skills in an immersive environment led by Cultivate’s certified art teachers and professional teaching artists.

The courses will teach art topics including sculpture, photography, drawing, video game design, fiber art, printmaking, collage, and more.

Programming for teens and adults will be offered through Cultivate at KCAD starting in October.

Registration for Cultivate at KCAD programming is now open, and classes will begin in June.

For course information and to register, please visit cultivategrandrapids.org/art-education.