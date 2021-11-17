Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Culler Beauty: A foundation that matches your skin tone

Videos
Culler Beauty foundation blends right in with your skin tone
Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 11:34:57-05

Imagine how much easier it would be if you had one foundation for all of your shades? No more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matches your unique color every time.

Culler Beauty self-adjusting foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa talks about how this amazing new makeup technology works.

Call 1-800-676-9620 or visit cullerbeauty.com to order, and receive 40 percent off the foundation and primer. The deal comes with free shipping and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time