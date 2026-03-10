Culinary Cabaret returns to celebrate Holland food scene and health services

Culinary Cabaret is Holland Hospital's annual event, celebrating Holland's local culinary scene and the services provided by Holland Community Health Center. The event returns Thursday, March 12 at the Pinnacle Center from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Culinary Cabaret will feature a diverse menu from local restaurants such as Big Lake Brewing, Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant, Hudsonville Ice Cream, and more. Live and silent auctions will be part of the festivities, and live entertainment will accompany the evening.

The event will be hosted by Jordan Carson and Holland Community Health Center co-chairs Mark Stid, MD, Karen Foulds, MD, Bruce Stewart, MD, and Nicole Stewart, RN.

Only attendees over the age of 21 can attend, and tickets are $155 per person. All proceeds will benefit Holland Community Health Center. The Pinnacle Center is located at 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.

Jessica Ritchie, practice manager at Holland Community Health Center and Colleen Perdok, fund development coordinator at Holland Hospital visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth over the years.

Visit hollandhospital.org/cabaret for more information and to purchase tickets.

