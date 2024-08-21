"Cul De Sac" brings full-length film production to Grand Rapids

No matter where adventures take us, there is no place like home. That’s what brought a filmmaker back to Grand Rapids to produce his first feature-length movie, “Cul De Sac,” and he’s getting Michigan natives to help create it.

Seejon Czaplicki, writer and director, and producer Marion Jamet, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the work they’ve been putting into the film, and why they chose to come back to Michigan to create it.

For the past 10 years, Czaplicki has been working out of Los Angeles doing commercial work. However, while working on his own independent narrative work, his creative inspirations yearn back towards his hometown of Grand Rapids.

Jamet graduated from Grand Valley State University and fell in love with the art of movie-making while getting her degrees in Bachelor of Arts in Writing and Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and Marketing. She’s produced videos for clients like Target, Best Western, and Stryker.

Czaplicki says his inspiration for “Cul De Sac” came from his memories from Grand Rapids; conversations about family, ideas, and his own experience with disability and a longing for a home or to establish one. These things all became relevant when writing this movie.

75 percent of the cast and crew for “Cul De Sac” are Michigan natives.

Learn more about the film and get updates on the production by following them on Instagram or signing up for the newsletter at culdesacfilm.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok