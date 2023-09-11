CSNIP receives grant to improve dental health & beyond for senior pets

Old dogs in West Michigan have a reason to wag their tails. CSNIP, a local nonprofit veterinary care provider, is the recipient of a $12,000 grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

The grant, which underwrites fees for vital services such as dental care and non-orthopedic surgeries, underscores the importance of these services not only for senior dogs but also for dogs and cats of all ages.

Maggie Latta, operations manager at CSNIP, shares the importance of regular check-ups for pets, and what to look out for when potential issues arise with a pet's health.

CSNIP has locations in the following areas:



1675 Viewpond Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

6130 Airline Rd., Fruitport

Community Well Pet Clinic - GR- 1676 Viewpond Dr. SE - Suite 2

Learn more information or schedule an appointment at csnip.org as well as (616) 455-8220.