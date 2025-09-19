Creston Pride Festival: A Bigger, Brighter Second Year

Last year, the Creston neighborhood of Grand Rapids held its first-ever Pride Festival, a joyful and inclusive community celebration organized by En Vivo Church, the Creston Neighborhood Association, and Best in Creston. The inaugural event was a resounding success drawing crowds with its "World's Smallest Pride Parade," food trucks, and a vibrant artisan market.

Building on that success, the festival returns this year with an even bigger program. The second annual Creston Pride Festival is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 12 PM to 6 PM. The event promises to be a vibrant, inclusive, and family-friendly community celebration in the heart of the Creston neighborhood.

Attendees can expect to see the return of the whimsical "World's Smallest Pride Parade," as well as live entertainment, food trucks, and an expanded artist market showcasing local creators. The festival continues its mission to promote unity, love, and acceptance, welcoming everyone to celebrate the diversity of the community. It's a perfect end-of-summer event for residents and visitors to connect with neighbors and celebrate what makes Creston so unique.

You can learn more about the event on the Creston Pride Facebook Page.

