Creative Technologies Academy offers quality education with small class sizes

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Creative Technologies Academy (CTA) provides high quality, student-centered education to the Cedar Springs area, emphasizing small class sizes with a more individualized approach to students. The charter school serves over 300 students from grades K-12.

CTA has a partnership with Ferris State University to ensure accountability in pupil academic performance and governance, ensuring that trust for families seeking to enroll their children in a smaller class-sized environment without sacrificing quality programming. CTA also has athletic opportunities and extracurricular clubs including National Honor Society.

Autumn Mattson, Superintendent Autumn Mattson visited the Morning Mix to share more about CTA and how to enroll your child today!

Visit ctachargers.org for more information.

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