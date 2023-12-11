Creative Conversations: Samantha Case

Samantha Case is a senior product design and industrial design student at Kendall College. Originally from Berrien Springs, Michigan, she's been creating art her whole life, but took an interest in engineering when she was in high school.

After attending engineering school for a couple of years, Samantha realized engineering wasn't for her. She ended up switching directions and combined her love of engineering and art into product design. Product design mainly focuses on digital aspects of art like CAD models, 3D printing, digital drawings, and sometimes multimedia.

To see more of Samantha's work, follow her on Instagram: @samjcase.