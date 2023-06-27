Creative Conversation: Kim Nguyen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Kim Thai Nguyen is a Vietnamese-American illustrator based in Grand Rapids. Common themes in her art include food, pop culture and exploring her cultural identity as a child of refugees. When she's not drawing digitally for others, she's designing and selling merch, finding community through zines and personal work and experimenting with ink and paint.
Learn more about what she does at thaikim.com
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:22:26-04
