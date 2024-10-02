Create wooden pens for troops at Woodcraft's Turning For Troops on Nov. 9 & 10

Learn a new skill while sending troops overseas a special gift at Woodcraft's "Turning For Troops" event on November 9 and 10.

Woodcraft, a beloved local DIY woodcraft store, has been serving the community with unique, high-quality woodcraft supplies and workshops for over 95 years. With a nationwide network of stores and a commitment to hands-on learning, Woodcraft has become a beacon of inspiration and a hub for woodworking enthusiasts in the communities they serve.

The purpose of Turning For Troops is to provide both active-duty service members and those in recovery the gift of a unique wooden pen that lets them know they are loved and appreciated. Turned pens are packaged and sent around the globe, with cards and information about how the pens were made.

Anyone can participate in Turning For Troops, no prior skills in wood turning or wood carving are necessary to participate.

There is also no cost involved. Woodcraft will provide all the tools, supplies, equipment, and safety gear.

Woodcraft is located at 2914 Broadmoor SE in Grand Rapids. Learn more about this class and other opportunities at woodcraft.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok