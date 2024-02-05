Create a short film in less than 48 hours during the Kazoo 48 Hour Film Festival

Kazoo 48 Film Festival is back and partnering with the Kalamazoo Film Society to bring Kalamazoo the biggest filmmaking event of the year.

Designed to introduce people to filmmaking along with uniting and challenging cinema enthusiasts, Kazoo Film gives each team 48 hours to complete a 1-6 minute short film.

Once complete, the films will be judged in their respective categories (Amateur and Professional) by a group of local filmmakers, with prizes awarded for the best use of assigned items along with an engraved gold kazoo for the Best Films.

Upon registration, filmmakers will receive information on potential ways to get their assignments even earlier, along with all details on how the festival works.

The contest begins on April 5 at 6 p.m. with the submission deadline on April 7 at 6 p.m.

Select finished products will be showcased in a screening at the Kalamazoo 10 theater on April 25.

Find out more and register at kazoo48.com