Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Crafted Market meals from Meijer; Restaurant-style meals you heat, then eat

Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 11:39:16-04

School, sports, jobs, life. Everyone feels overextended, but the day-to-day things like eating must be done. That's where Meijer comes in, closing the gap and making life easier for those with extremely busy lives without having to hit a drive-thru or order in, with new Crafted Market meals.

Crafted Market meals come in a variety of meal types and use real food ingredients, creating a restaurant-style meal where the only prep needed is putting it in the microwave.

Shop for these meals in the deli section of Meijer stores. Or learn more at meijer.com.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_Gilda's_Club_West_Side_Walk_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk