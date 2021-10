Changing up home decor can be done with a quick trip to the dollar store. A beautiful centerpiece that can be changed out every season is an unlikely combo of items transforming into an arched lantern.

Materials:



6" x 6" or bigger picture from Dollar Tree

1 set of race tracks

Hot glue gun

Small wooden blocks (optional)

Rope

Candle Holder

Fake florals

Paint (only thing not from Dollar Tree)

Battery Operated Candles

Find full instructions for this craft here.