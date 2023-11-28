Cozy must-haves that'll help you survive winter

If there’s a type of gift that everyone on your list wants all the time, it’s certainly a cozy gift. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shared some of her favorite cozy must-haves for the winter.

1. Get Cozy: Cozy Blankets for both Adults and Kids, Lavender Neck-Wrap, Cozy Warm-able Slippers, Xander Warmable Lavender Animals - Lavender Life Company

2. Candlelight: Create a soothing ambiance with flickering candles in your space. Check out Lima candles. They are made with 100% soy wax, cotton wicks and non-toxic fragrances.

3. Warm Sweaters: Bundle up in your coziest sweaters and pants. Get comfy with Bal Harbor's 1965 Collection. The lineup includes an array of unisex sporty chic pieces from a crew neck sweatshirt and tapered joggers to dad caps and short and long-sleeve tees. Available in black and pristine white, the pieces are sure to be highly sought-after collectibles.

4. Snuggle up with a good book or your favorite magazine: Bestselling author Wade Rouse, writing as Viola Shipman, returns with the perfect holiday read "The Wishing Bridge".

5. Don't Forget to Get Exercise! Go for a walk with friends or unplug and hit the slopes. But of course you'll want to stay warm! That's were Halfdays comes in. Co-Created by West Michigan Native Ariana Ferwerda, it's performance wear that meets fashion. Check out everything from their Puffers and Parkas, to their new cozy fleeces and base layers.