"Cow Hug Therapy" shares the healing power animals have on human mental health

Spending time with animals can be a great way to connect with nature and oneself, a way to find comfort and peace. Many organizations do great work with children, veterans, those living with disabilities, and more, bringing them together with nature and the creatures that live in it.

The Gentle Barn in Missouri has made this their mission as a sanctuary for both humans and animals, connecting people with the cattle on their farm. Ellie Laks, the founder of The Gentle Barn, released a book, Cow Hug Therapy, recounting her time at the animal sanctuary where at-risk, abandoned, and sick animals are rehabilitated and lovingly housed.

In Cow Hug Therapy, Laks talks about the lessons she’s learned from animals; lessons that have shaped her and given her clarity on what matters. Cow Hug Therapy is a colorful and compelling narrative of the healing mavens of the barnyard through the years and their individual stories of being rescued from trauma and treated with love and respect. These animals have transformed lives and ignited breakthroughs, newfound purpose, and freedom, including for a young mother who lost her baby, a suicidal teenager, a wounded serviceman, an open-heart surgery patient, and many more.

A testament to empathy and the mission to heal animals, people, and the planet, <i>Cow Hug Therapy</i> captures a remarkable journey of transformation and serves as a beacon of hope for all seeking healing and connection.

