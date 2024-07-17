Covenant House Michigan shelters youth struggling with homelessness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Homelessness knows no age, race, or geographical location, and the circumstances that lead to someone’s situation can be no fault of their own. For young people, they may have to escape a dangerous situation and have no other options, so that’s where Covenant House comes in to help.

Covenant House Michigan shelters homeless youth, and provides them with educational and vocational programs. They build a bridge to hope for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Their doors are open 24/7 in Detroit and Grand Rapids with programs designed to empower young people to rise and overcome adversity, today and in the future.

The Grand Rapids campus is the only residential program serving unhoused youth 18-24 in West Michigan. Their trauma-informed program provides safe residence as well as 24/7 case management, mental and physical health stabilization, and life skills and employment training.

Highly-trained caseworkers, resident advisors, employment and education specialists walk with the youth to secure a high school diploma or GED, full-time work, and permanent housing. Armed with these resources, they can transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Covenant House Michigan can be contacted at the following places:

Grand Rapids: 26 Antoine St SW

(616) 608-1380

Detroit: 2959 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

(313) 463-2000

Or learn more by visiting covenanthousemi.org.

