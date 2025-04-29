Cousins Maine Lobster brings New England seafood to West Michigan

Ever wanted genuine New England seafood without traveling to the east coast? Cousins Maine Lobster can bring their food truck to you!

Originally bringing business for the past three years out of Metro Detroit, Cousins Maine Lobster has now brought the truck to West Michigan after a well-received visit last year. Featuring Lobster Bisque, Clam Chowder, and more, there is something for everyone to bring a taste of Maine to West Michigan.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Cousins Maine Lobster Grand Rapids Operator Hussein Kdouh walk through some of the products!

The truck's next stop will be at Watermark Brewing in Stevensville on May 3 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

For more information and a schedule of truck stops, visit cousinsmainelobster.com. You can also follow them on Facebook.

