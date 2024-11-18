Country star MaRynn Taylor returns to West Michigan for hometown performance at "The Intersection" on Dec. 6

It will be a homecoming in early December when rising country star MaRynn Taylor returns to Grand Rapids for a show at The Stache inside the Intersection. The Rockford Native made her grand debut in 2023, and was named one of CMT's "Next Women of Country."

Featured in countless “artist to watch” lists, vocal powerhouse MaRynn Taylor has accumulated nearly 37 million streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut last summer. Her EP "Get To Know Me" is out now and her newest track, “Season 2 of Friends,” inspired by the iconic and beloved NBC show Friends is available now.

She will be performing with Dylan Schneider on his "Bad Decisions" Tour at The Stache inside The Intersection.

Her next performance in Grand Rapids will be at Van Andel Arena as the opener for Kelsea Ballerini on January 21, 2025.

