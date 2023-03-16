Country star Jay Allen hosting Grand Rapids benefit concert for Alzheimer's Association

More than six million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer's, and the impact goes far beyond the patient, affecting families, loved ones, caregivers, and more.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research, but the event goes beyond just one day. There's also an exciting benefit concert, hosted by Jay Allen, coming to Grand Rapids that will raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Jay Allen will be performing at the Intersection on April 13. The doors will open at 6 and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Jay Allen has a personal history with Alzheimer's Disease; his mother passed away in February 2019 after her battle with the disease. Allen also wrote a song called "Blank Stares," sharing the story of his mom's battle with Alzheimer's and how it impacted him and those around him.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased at etix.com.

Can't make the concert? Join the Walk for Alzheimer's on October 14 at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids. Registration for that event starts at 9 and the walk starts at 10.