Country music artist Robyn Ottolini kicks off national tour in Grand Rapids

Most people think of the American South when hearing the words "country music," but one Canadian country singer will have heads turning north as she is about to embark on her first headlining tour.

CCMA Award-winning, platinum-selling country music sensation Robyn Ottolini will be kicking off her first show for the "All My Friends Are Hot Tour" in Grand Rapids on November 2.

Her performance will be taking place at The Stache inside The Intersection. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are available now at RobynOttolini.com, with VIP tickets priced at $30.