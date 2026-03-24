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With summer inching closer and closer, that means it is also time for cottage owners to think ahead about preparing for the season of not just memories, but home maintenance, rental options, and more.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show returns to DeVos Place March 27 through 29. The show is for anyone looking to rent, buy, build, renovate, or seek decor inspiration for a cottage, cabin, or lake home. The show will have booths from experts with strategies for homes built on water or in wooded areas, realtors, builders, artisans selling decor and accessories, and more.

Additional attractions include The Monroe Street Beach, a large sandbox open to those looking to play in the sand. Sand sculpture artist Janet Moore Schrader will create works of art with sand alone, and the event will also feature seminars on Michigan Lighthouses, interior designers, eco-friendly home projects, as well as foundation maintenance and strategies for waterproofing your home to prevent a costly repair.

The show will be from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. Friday, 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Saturday, and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 14. Children five and under get in for free.

Visit grcottageshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also find the show on Facebook on Instagram for more updates.

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