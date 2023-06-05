Corewell Health's Spine Center treats acute and chronic spine pain

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Most of us have dealt with back or neck pain at some point in our lives. In fact, the CDC reports that nearly 40 percent of adults have experienced this sort of pain within the last three months. The good news is that Corewell Health offers personalized and comprehensive treatments for adults who struggle with acute or chronic spine pain.

Todd talked about that with Dr. Moises Googe, who is Division Chief for the new spine center at Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health.

Corewell Health Spine Center is located at 1900 Wealthy St. SE. You can give them a call at 616-774-8345 or visit spectrumhealth.org to learn more.