Corewell Health's lifestyle programs help patients give up tobacco and nicotine

Giving up tobacco and nicotine, to some, may seem like an impossible task, especially when cravings and withdrawal symptoms start to set in. But studies have shown that the health benefits of quitting, can be immediate, possibly even 20 minutes after taking that last puff.

Libby Stern, a tobacco treatment clinical specialist with Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, talks about programming efforts offered through Corewell Health that may make that uphill battle to quitting tobacco and nicotine a little easier for people.

