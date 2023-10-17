Corewell Health's addiction centers provide compassionate care for patients impacted by substance use

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Corewell Health's Center for Integrative Medicine provides compassionate care for patients impacted by substance use and alcohol disorders. Through their team of integrated clinicians, they seek to provide empathy, support, treatment, and understanding for patients.

Corewell Health recently opened up two new addiction centers in Reed City and Big Rapids. Dr. Colleen Lane, Medical Director for Corewell Health's Center for Integrated Medicine, joins the Morning Mix to explain what is offered at these facilities and how people can seek help.

There’s no need to make an appointment, simply walk in during any of Corewell Health's addiction center’s open hours, and someone will be able to assist you.

Corewell Health's dedicated team members work with patients to provide a comprehensive plan, personalized to their needs. Based on their plan, they’ll schedule the appropriate ongoing appointments so they can continue to support the patient with whatever treatment they need.

Walk-ins are always welcome. Addiction centers can be found at the following locations:

Center for Integrative Medicine

75 Sheldon Blvd., SE, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakeview Family Medicine

8650 Howard City - Edmore Road

Lakeview, MI 48850

Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reed City Specialty Clinic

225 N. State St.

Reed City, MI 49677

Hours are continually changing due to ramp-up. Please call to schedule.

Greenville Family Medicine

1202 W. Oak St., Suite 200

Greenville, MI 48838

Hours: Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Integrated Care Campus at North Muskegon

2009 Holton Road

Muskegon, MI 49445

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big Rapids Specialty Clinic

705 Oak St.

Big Rapids, MI 49307

Hours are continually changing due to ramp-up. Please call to schedule.

To schedule an appointment, call 616.391.6120.