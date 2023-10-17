Corewell Health's addiction centers provide compassionate care for patients impacted by substance use

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.
Corewell Health's Center for Integrative Medicine provides compassionate care for patients impacted by substance use and alcohol disorders. Through their team of integrated clinicians, they seek to provide empathy, support, treatment, and understanding for patients.
Corewell Health recently opened up two new addiction centers in Reed City and Big Rapids. Dr. Colleen Lane, Medical Director for Corewell Health's Center for Integrated Medicine, joins the Morning Mix to explain what is offered at these facilities and how people can seek help.
There’s no need to make an appointment, simply walk in during any of Corewell Health's addiction center’s open hours, and someone will be able to assist you.
Corewell Health's dedicated team members work with patients to provide a comprehensive plan, personalized to their needs. Based on their plan, they’ll schedule the appropriate ongoing appointments so they can continue to support the patient with whatever treatment they need.
Walk-ins are always welcome. Addiction centers can be found at the following locations:
Center for Integrative Medicine
75 Sheldon Blvd., SE, Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lakeview Family Medicine
8650 Howard City - Edmore Road
Lakeview, MI 48850
Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reed City Specialty Clinic
225 N. State St.
Reed City, MI 49677
Hours are continually changing due to ramp-up. Please call to schedule.
Greenville Family Medicine
1202 W. Oak St., Suite 200
Greenville, MI 48838
Hours: Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Integrated Care Campus at North Muskegon
2009 Holton Road
Muskegon, MI 49445
Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Big Rapids Specialty Clinic
705 Oak St.
Big Rapids, MI 49307
Hours are continually changing due to ramp-up. Please call to schedule.
To schedule an appointment, call 616.391.6120.