Corewell Health talks about its Preventative Cardiology programs ahead of American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month. Cardiovascular disease continues to be a leading cause of death in the United States, however, up to 80 percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable.

Dr. Thomas Boyden, a Corewell Health West Medical Director for Preventative Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation, discusses the ways preventive cardiology may benefit those who have cardiovascular disease and those who are at risk for developing it.

Patients may be a candidate for the Preventive Cardiology program if they have any of the following:

Known heart disease

Multiple risk factors for heart disease

Depression and/or anxiety

Stress management

Eating disorders

Nutrition therapy

Women’s cardiovascular health issues

Difficulty controlling high blood pressure or cholesterol levels

The following treatments can help with cardiovascular health:

Behavioral health counseling

Cardiac rehabilitation

Diagnostic or screening tests, such as a coronary calcium scan

Medication management

Nutrition counseling

Smoking cessation

Metabolic Wellness Program

Other programs preventive cardiology offers include Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Exercise, and the Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) Program.

Benefits of attending a PAD-SET program:

· Building strength so you can take part in the activities that make up your daily life

· Decreasing/relieving painful symptoms when walking

· Improving ability to walk longer distances and for longer periods of time

· Improving quality of life

· Increasing energy

Postural: related to the position of your body

· Orthostatic: related to standing upright

· Tachycardia: increased heart rate

· Syndrome: a group of symptoms

To learn more visit spectrumhealth.org/preventivecardiology.

