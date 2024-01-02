Corewell Health shares prevention and treatment tips for foot & ankle injuries

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Foot and ankle injuries can set you back; people don't realize how important feet are until it's hurt or they can't bear weight. With snow and ice in the winter making things slick, injuries like this become more common.

Dr. Uma Erard, a podiatrist at Corewell Health, discusses the prevention of foot injury, and how people can seek treatment if they unfortunately get injured.

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org.